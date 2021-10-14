Bryan police investigating Wednesday night shooting
Details are very limited but police said on social media that the victim was taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in an industrial and commercial district of the city.
The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Providence Drive near Stone City Drive and Industrial Boulevard.
Police said the incident was still under investigation.
