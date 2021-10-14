Advertisement

Burger Mojo expanding with new location in Bryan

The third location in the area will open in the coming months.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hamburger lovers will have a new dining option in Bryan coming soon. Burger Mojo announced their third location in the area. They will be moving into new commercial space near the Frost Bank Branch in the 1700 block of Briarcrest Drive near Galleria Village.

They will also have their gourmet cinnamon roll concept inside called CINNABOSS.

They hope to open by spring or summer of 2022.

