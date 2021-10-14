Burger Mojo expanding with new location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hamburger lovers will have a new dining option in Bryan coming soon. Burger Mojo announced their third location in the area. They will be moving into new commercial space near the Frost Bank Branch in the 1700 block of Briarcrest Drive near Galleria Village.

They will also have their gourmet cinnamon roll concept inside called CINNABOSS.

They hope to open by spring or summer of 2022.

Hi Bryan College Station!! We are officially announcing the very exciting news that ⭐Burger Mojo 3⭐ (burgermojo.com)... Posted by Burger Mojo on Thursday, October 14, 2021

