College Station moving forward with improvements on Wellborn Road, Deacon Drive, Rock Prairie

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After years in the making big road improvements are coming to Wellborn Road at some key intersections.

The city has a special meeting in two weeks to talk about the plans, including the long awaited work to make a new train crossing at Deacon Drive as part of that street’s extension.

Drivers on Wellborn Road and Rock Prairie Road will see big changes and slows downs for their commute in the coming months.

“Both projects will impact traffic during construction so we’ll have the detour routes laid out,” said James Smith, College Station Capital Improvement Project Manager.

In November, College Station is starting capital improvements along Rock Prairie Road with a widening project that will target the road west towards The Barracks as well as a new train crossing by Wellborn Road.

Early next year they’ll start the Deacon Drive extension with a new train crossing there after years of discussion with Union Pacific Railroad.

“What led to these projects lasting so long, the permit process took us about two-and-a-half, three years on both projects and that can be a difficult process going back and forth and waiting on permits to come,” said Smith.

He added the Cain Road train crossing will close so that they can have a new crossing for Deacon Drive.

“With the railroad a lot of times if you want to open a new crossing they require additional crossings to be closed... We felt like Deacon was a better thoroughfare than Cain,” he said.

Big safety improvements will also come at Deacon Drive with a new traffic signal also in the works.

“Both crossings are getting entirely new infrastructure on the tracks so you know there will be safety precautions for pedestrians as well as cars on these crossing so just overall making them safer,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Assistant Director of Capital Projects.

“These were of importance for several reasons; one safety. Especially at Cain Road the grade difference on the track and the road is pretty severe and trucks have gotten stuck and continue to get stuck on that railroad and so definitely this will clear that safety issue,” she said.

The city is hosting a project meeting for the public on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at city hall at 6 p.m.

The total costs for the projects is about $11 million.

