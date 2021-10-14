Advertisement

District lead on the line with A&M Consolidated hosting Montgomery

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The front runner to claim the District 10-5A Division II lead will be decided Friday night at Tiger Field when A&M Consolidated (6-1, 3-0) host Montomgery (6-0, 2-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Last week A&M Consolidated beat Lake Creek 36-22 while Montgomery topped Rudder 38-13 to keep their perfect record intact.

A year ago Montgomery beat A&M Consolidated 38-14 as the Bears finished second in the district standings behind Huntsville and the Tigers came in third because of the loss.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two...
Bryan police identify passenger killed in single-vehicle crash
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 cents to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
A viewer picture showing an 18-wheeler on the side of Highway 6 Wednesday morning
18-wheeler slows traffic on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Drive
The Inn at Dos Brisas is being sold.
Luxury resort and five star restaurant closes, for sale in Washington County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Conner breaks assist record in five-set loss to Ole Miss
No. 16 Aggies Host Top-Ranked Longhorns
Texas A&M Set to Take on Rival Texas in Aggieland
No. 5 Texas A&M takes on No. 8 Baylor Friday