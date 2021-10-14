District lead on the line with A&M Consolidated hosting Montgomery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The front runner to claim the District 10-5A Division II lead will be decided Friday night at Tiger Field when A&M Consolidated (6-1, 3-0) host Montomgery (6-0, 2-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Last week A&M Consolidated beat Lake Creek 36-22 while Montgomery topped Rudder 38-13 to keep their perfect record intact.

A year ago Montgomery beat A&M Consolidated 38-14 as the Bears finished second in the district standings behind Huntsville and the Tigers came in third because of the loss.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.