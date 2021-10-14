Farmers face difficulties growing pumpkins for the fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A number of challenges including a heavy amount of rainfall and fungus delayed production for pumpkin growers to start on their crops. Usually, during this time of year, pumpkins start making their way into our grocery stores and our pumpkin patches.

Currently, we see bins filled with different assortments of pumpkins in our local store like Farm Patch and H-E-B but what it took to get them to the Brazos Valley was more difficult than it has been in years. The field conditions were very difficult to deal with due to all of the different types of weather throughout the year. Farmers also had to spray almost twice as much pesticide as they normally would to treat and protect their crops from fungus.

Texas A&M Agrilife Agriculture Agent Mark Carroll says while farmers are doing everything they can to produce the best pumpkins possible, most of the issues they are seeing they can’t control.

“It’s up to mother nature when it comes to farming. We’re depending on mother nature for rain and for the right temperatures to have a successful pumpkin crop or any other crop,” says Carroll.

While some farmers and pumpkins growers were able to save their crops, others were not so lucky. Some producers reportedly lost almost two-thirds of what they growing this year.

