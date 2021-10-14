Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines announced

The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For U.S. Postal Service retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the Postal Service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash that happened just before midnight on Monday left one dead and two...
Bryan police identify passenger killed in single-vehicle crash
A viewer picture showing an 18-wheeler on the side of Highway 6 Wednesday morning
18-wheeler slows traffic on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Drive
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 cents to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
The Inn at Dos Brisas is being sold.
Luxury resort and five star restaurant closes, for sale in Washington County
Brazos County indictments Oct. 12
Brazos County Grand Jury indictments include park shooting, corpse tampering, bank robbery

Latest News

Pumpkin growers
Farmers face difficulties growing pumpkins for the fall
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
Fright Nights Haunted House
Bringing the Boos Back- Fright Night Haunted House returns to Bryan
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Trump expected to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit
Rainfall totals as of lunchtime Thursday
Soggy start to Thursday brings decent helping of rain