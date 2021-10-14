Iola schools on precautionary lockdown as deputies investigate man with a gun nearby

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a man with a gun walking along Highway 39 near the Iola school campuses.

As a precaution, the schools are on lockdown until officials can determine for sure that there is no threat, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

No injuries have been reported, said Sheriff Sowell and it’s unclear if the man has fired the gun at anything or anyone.

He was last seen about a half-mile south of the schools on Highway 39.

There is no immediate threat at the schools nor any kind of a shooting AT the school, the sheriff confirms.

