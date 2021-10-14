Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Vista College seeks more than $1 million in damages

Lawyers who filed the suit are seeking class action status
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A lawsuit has been filed against Vista College after the school suddenly closed last week citing financial challenges.

Two Beaumont attorneys have filed the suit against Vista College on behalf of one student, but they are asking for class action status for the more than 3,000 students who attended the school.

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $1 million. It alleges students, including those here in College Station, suffered monetary and non-monetary damages as a result of abrupt, unexcused campus closures on October 8, and that Vista College breached agreements with students and made misrepresentations to lure student enrollment.

The lawsuit filed by the Ferguson Law Firm and Bailey Reyes firm also alleges the school failed to provide educational services or tuition refunds despite contractual obligations.

KBTX spoke to some former students earlier this week who took on tens of thousands of dollars in student debt to enroll in classes. Some are wondering if they’ll be able to transfer their credits.

KBTX reached out to Vista executives earlier in the week and never heard back.

