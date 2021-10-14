Advertisement

No. 16 Aggies Host Top-Ranked Longhorns

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 16 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team plays host to the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in a dual-style meet on Friday, Oct. 15 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Swimming is set to begin at 5 p.m., while diving begins at 2:30 p.m. The meet is open to the public and admission is free.

Eight Aggies made their season debut last weekend at the SMU Classic. The Maroon & White finished the meet in fourth with 255 points. Due to the strategic-style meet, only a limited number of student-athletes were able to compete, setting up the rest of the team to make their debut Friday.

Freshman Tyler Hulet impressed at the SMU Classic, earning Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week as he tallied six top-five finishes, including a third-place finish in the 100 back (47.85).

Junior Anze Fers Erzen recorded an NCAA B-cut time of 3:48.33 in the 400 IM and also finished second in the 200 IM (1:46.78).

Sophomore Victor Povzner posted the highest finish for the Aggies, claiming the top spot in the 1-meter with a score of 314.85. The Toronto, Ontario native also had the second-best score in the 3-meter at 346.90 points.

The rest of the diving team will make their season debut, including three-time SEC Champion Kurtis Mathews and 2021 NCAA qualifier Tony Stewart.

Live results can be found here. The meet will also be streamed on SEC Network+.

For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @AggieSwimDive.

Schedule of Events

3-meter

1-meter

200 medley relay

1,000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

Break

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

Break

200 IM

400 free relay

