No. 2 College Station hosts Cleveland in Homecoming game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will take on Cleveland Friday night in a District 8-5A Division 1 game. It will be the Cougars homecoming game.

College Station enters the contest ranked number 2 in the latest Class 5A Division 1 state rankings. The Cougars 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in district play. College Station is tied for the district lead with Magnolia West.

Cleveland is 2-5 this season and 1-4 in district play. The Indians play a ball control offense and try to keep the ball away from their opponents so playing clean on offense will be a key for College Station. “People turn the ball over against them and they’ll eat the clock up and they get up and all of the sudden you are pressing,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff. “You don’t want to get in those situations. You don’t want to put yourself in those situations so emphasizing taking care of the ball and finishing drives and not getting sloppy. That will go a long way in this ballgame.”

College Station and Cleveland are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 Friday night at Cougar Field.

