No. 5 Texas A&M takes on No. 8 Baylor Friday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to No. 8 Baylor on October 15, competition is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Aggies (1-0) defeated South Dakota State (0-1) on the road in their season opener, 11-8. Emmy-Lu Marsh set a program record Reining score of 78. For her efforts, she received Most Outstanding Performer honors and was named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining Rider of the Month for September. The Maroon & White won 7-2 in Western with Hayley Riddle receiving MOP honors for her win in Horsemanship (78.5-76).

Baylor enters the meet at 1-1 with a victory over No. 10 UT-Martin and a loss to No. 4 Oklahoma State. The Bears are led by standouts Caroline Fuller, Madison Mitchell, Gabrielle Marty, Nadalee Vasquez and Jenna Meimerstorf, all who boast perfect 2-0 records in their respective disciplines. Baylor duo, Fuller and Elsie Naruszewicz were named NCEA Riders of the Month for September. Fuller collected the Fences award, while Naruszewicz earned the award in Horsemanship.

Texas A&M and Baylor last met on Jan. 30, 2021 with the meet ending in a 9-9 draw. The Aggies pulled through with the win after calculating the points, 1579.75-1568.75. The Aggies lead in the all-time series between the two teams, 19-8. Texas A&M has won six of their last seven meets against the Bears.

Chosen by the NCEA, the competition is slated as the “Meet of the Week”. Live scoring can be found here.

