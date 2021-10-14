Advertisement

Rudder looking to rebound against Fulshear

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Oct. 14, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will return home Friday night to take on Fulshear in a District 10-5A Division 2 game. The Rangers lost to Montgomery last week 38-13 at Montgomery ISD Stadium. It was Rudder’s first loss of the season.

The Rangers are now 2-1 in district play. That is good for third place in the district standings and the Rangers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, ““You never like to lose but sometimes if you do lose it kind of brings that motivation back and remember how sweet winning is when you do go out and lose hopefully it’s brought back our focus.”

Rudder and Fulshear are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

