Soggy start to Thursday brings decent helping of rain

Rainfall estimates from PinPoint Radar as of 9:30 am Thursday.
By Mia Montgomery and Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes were on a line of rain and thunderstorms that pushed across the Brazos Valley overnight Wednesday and early Thursday, prompting a few flood advisories and leaving many with a decent helping of rain as the activity pushed east.

Below is a list of preliminary rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley as of 9:30 am Thursday (rainfall totals will be updated throughout the day as leftover rain pushes out of our eastern counties):

LocationRainfall (inches)
Easterwood Airport1.45″
Coulter Field1.55″
Smetana2″
Cameron Municipal Airpark1.79″
Hearne Municipal Airport1.88″
Caldwell Municipal Airport0.86″
Giddings-Lee County Airport2.45″
Brenham Municipal Aiport1.62″
Huntsville Municipal Aiport0.69″
Conroe, Montgomery County Airport0.49″
Greenbrier (East Bryan)2.00″
Edelweiss Estates (College Station)1.55″
Smetana/Fountain area3″
South Bryan1.75″
Wellborn (Greens Prairie & FM 2154)1.08″
Anderson1.18″
W. Caldwell2.3″
Carlos1″

As always, a big thank you goes out to our weather watchers who have sent in reports! If you have a rainfall total that you would like added to the list, feel free to send us an email at weather@kbtx.com.

Daytime heating may spark a few additional showers before the day is done, but Thursday morning’s activity was the main rain event for the Brazos Valley for the second half of the week. A few more isolated spots of rain will be possible Friday as a front moves through, but as a north wind and drier air returns, we’ll clear things out and cool things down for the upcoming weekend.

