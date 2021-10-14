Soggy start to Thursday brings decent helping of rain
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes were on a line of rain and thunderstorms that pushed across the Brazos Valley overnight Wednesday and early Thursday, prompting a few flood advisories and leaving many with a decent helping of rain as the activity pushed east.
Below is a list of preliminary rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley as of 9:30 am Thursday (rainfall totals will be updated throughout the day as leftover rain pushes out of our eastern counties):
|Location
|Rainfall (inches)
|Easterwood Airport
|1.45″
|Coulter Field
|1.55″
|Smetana
|2″
|Cameron Municipal Airpark
|1.79″
|Hearne Municipal Airport
|1.88″
|Caldwell Municipal Airport
|0.86″
|Giddings-Lee County Airport
|2.45″
|Brenham Municipal Aiport
|1.62″
|Huntsville Municipal Aiport
|0.69″
|Conroe, Montgomery County Airport
|0.49″
|Greenbrier (East Bryan)
|2.00″
|Edelweiss Estates (College Station)
|1.55″
|Smetana/Fountain area
|3″
|South Bryan
|1.75″
|Wellborn (Greens Prairie & FM 2154)
|1.08″
|Anderson
|1.18″
|W. Caldwell
|2.3″
|Carlos
|1″
As always, a big thank you goes out to our weather watchers who have sent in reports! If you have a rainfall total that you would like added to the list, feel free to send us an email at weather@kbtx.com.
Daytime heating may spark a few additional showers before the day is done, but Thursday morning’s activity was the main rain event for the Brazos Valley for the second half of the week. A few more isolated spots of rain will be possible Friday as a front moves through, but as a north wind and drier air returns, we’ll clear things out and cool things down for the upcoming weekend.
