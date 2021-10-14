Soggy start to Thursday brings decent helping of rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes were on a line of rain and thunderstorms that pushed across the Brazos Valley overnight Wednesday and early Thursday, prompting a few flood advisories and leaving many with a decent helping of rain as the activity pushed east.

Below is a list of preliminary rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley as of 9:30 am Thursday (rainfall totals will be updated throughout the day as leftover rain pushes out of our eastern counties):

Location Rainfall (inches) Easterwood Airport 1.45″ Coulter Field 1.55″ Smetana 2″ Cameron Municipal Airpark 1.79″ Hearne Municipal Airport 1.88″ Caldwell Municipal Airport 0.86″ Giddings-Lee County Airport 2.45″ Brenham Municipal Aiport 1.62″ Huntsville Municipal Aiport 0.69″ Conroe, Montgomery County Airport 0.49″ Greenbrier (East Bryan) 2.00″ Edelweiss Estates (College Station) 1.55″ Smetana/Fountain area 3″ South Bryan 1.75″ Wellborn (Greens Prairie & FM 2154) 1.08″ Anderson 1.18″ W. Caldwell 2.3″ Carlos 1″

As always, a big thank you goes out to our weather watchers who have sent in reports! If you have a rainfall total that you would like added to the list, feel free to send us an email at weather@kbtx.com.

Daytime heating may spark a few additional showers before the day is done, but Thursday morning’s activity was the main rain event for the Brazos Valley for the second half of the week. A few more isolated spots of rain will be possible Friday as a front moves through, but as a north wind and drier air returns, we’ll clear things out and cool things down for the upcoming weekend.

