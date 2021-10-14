Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts ITA Texas Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis is set to host the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning on Thursday and wrapping up on Monday, Oct. 18. Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Thursday, first round qualifying matches will be played at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas with second round matches slated to be played in Aggieland after 3 p.m. (CT).

“It is always great to be hosting ITA Regionals at home with all the great teams in our region,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We also want to thank Baylor for hosting the first round of qualifying due to inclement weather coming our way tomorrow morning. I know our team is really excited to play this weekend. This is another opportunity to gain confidence and show the coaching staff who really wants to be in the starting lineup come spring. At this point I would say it is wide open.”

A&M will be represented by Anish Sriniketh and Austin Abbrat in Thursday’s qualifying draw in the Round of 32, by way of a bye in the opening round of 64. Sriniketh will take on the winner of Alex Stafford of SMU and Joao Sasso of Incarnate Word while Abbrat will show down against Warren Fulgenzi of Incarnate Word and Oswaldo Cano Sosa of Abilene Christian.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional

Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Round of 64

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye

Qualifying Round of 32

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) vs. Alex Stafford (SMU) or Joao Sasso (UIW)

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) or Oswaldo Cano Sosa (ACU)