Texas A&M Set to Take on Rival Texas in Aggieland

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN- COLLEGE STATION- The No. 21 women’s swimming & diving team is prepped to compete in a dual meet against No. 5 Texas at the Rec Center Natatorium in Aggieland Friday, Oct. 15.

The Maroon & White are going into the meet with confidence after dominating Houston, 163.5-130.5, last week in their first meet of the season. Four Aggies claimed multiple top finishes in the pool, while also posting the top-two scores in each diving event.

The Aggies fell to Texas last year, despite several top-three finishes. With the addition of 15 newcomers to the team, A&M is hopeful to stay consistent with top finishes this week. A season ago, sophomore Emme Nelson claimed two second-place finishes in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Sophomore Chloe Stepanek also earned key points against the Longhorns last year and is looking to keep things going after a pair of top finishes in this season’s opener.

Freshman Aviv Barzelay will look to continue her successful start to her collegiate career after sweeping the backstroke events at Houston. With victories last week in the 500 free & 1,000 free, sophomore transfer Abby Grottle is aiming to help take her team further this week.

Senior Aimee Wilson was named SEC Women’s Diver of the Week for the seventh time in her career, after posting top scores in the 1-meter and 3-meter against Houston. Senior Chloe Ceyanes was right there with Wilson against the Cougars, scoring second in both diving events to start the year.

The meet will begin at 5 p.m., with diving beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Admission to the meet is free. Live results can be found here, and the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+. Follow [twitter.com/aggieswimdive]@aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Schedule of Events

3-meter

1-meter

200 medley relay

1,000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

Break

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

Break

200 IM

400 free relay

