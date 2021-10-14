Texas A&M student body hosts candidate forum for College Station City Council races

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student body hosted a candidate forum on campus Wednesday for those running for the two College Station City Council seats up for grabs in November.

Topics included affordable housing options for students, accessible public transportation options across the Brazos Valley, availability of jobs offering livable wages, increased student voice in city government, and the city charter amendments that will be on the ballot.

Two seats are opening this election cycle. In Place 4, incumbent Elizabeth Cunha is taking on William Wright. In Place 6, incumbent Denis Maloney is seeking re-election against Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland and David Levine. Levine was not present at Wednesday’s forum.

The candidates were also asked questions by audience members and those who were watching online.

The BCS Chamber of Commerce is hosting their own candidate forum on Monday, October 18, the same day early voting begins. Election Day is on November 2.

Since affordable housing options were one of the topics discussed at the forum, KBTX asked each of the candidates afterward if they believe the Restricted Occupancy Overlay, known as the ROO, limits those options for students looking to live in College Station neighborhoods. Wright answers first, followed by Cunha, Mousseau-Holland, then Maloney.

KBTX also asked the candidates if they believe the council needs to work to repair their relationship with the student community in College Station after the ROO was passed. Some students believed the nature of the ROO targeted students to drive them out of certain neighborhoods in the community. The candidates answer in the same order as above.

