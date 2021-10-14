Treat of the Day: Local social worker inducted into Southern Mississippi Alumni Association

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association has announced that Brazos Valley clinical social worker Dr. Lynn Hagan has been inducted into the 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Dr. Hagan and thank you for all the work you do!

The following is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi:

“The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association proudly announces the 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees: Dr. Lynn Hagan ‘94, ‘96 of College Station, Texas; Jimmy Heidelberg ‘75 of Pascagoula, Miss.; Joy Lightsey ‘73 of Ridgeland, Miss; Dr. James Lock ‘78 of Brandon, Miss.; Shane Loper ‘90 of Ocean Springs, Miss.; Tracy Powell ‘86 of Nashville, Tenn.; and Joe Quinlan ‘73 of Miramar Beach, Fla.

The inductees represent the University’s most dedicated and distinguished alumni and were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 8 as one of the highlights of the 2021 Homecoming celebration.

Dr. Lynn Hagan is a licensed clinical social worker who has served throughout the United States and globally, including working extensively with the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait and The American Red Cross. She is the Brazos Valley Alumni HUB Leader and has funded two endowments for the USM School of Social Work.

Jimmy Heidelberg is Senior Partner of Heidelberg Steinberger, P.A. law firm in Pascagoula and is in his fourth term as a member of the Mississippi Oil & Gas Board. He served as bond counsel for the M. M. Roberts Stadium expansion and established the Jimmy Heidelberg Family Scholarship.

Joy Lightsey served as the Senior Vice President of Operations for Sun Tech, a student loan servicer which grew to the second largest independent loan servicer in the country managing approximately 7.5 billion dollars in loans. She served as Chair of the Building Better Business Campaign supporting the completion of Scianna Hall in 2015.

Dr. James Lock is the Medical Director at East Central Mississippi Healthcare in Sebastapol. As a Board-Certified Physician in Internal Medicine and Board-Certified Hypertension Specialist, Lock has been recognized as Primary Physician and Provider of the Year for his medical expertise and service.

Shane Loper serves as Chief Operating Officer for Hancock Whitney and as Senior Executive Vice President responsible for general banking execution, revenue generation, business strategy and corporate services. He serves as a Mississippi School of Banking Board of Trustee and is a former president of the USM Foundation Board of Directors.

Tracy Powell is a Member of Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison law firm in Nashville, Tennessee where he practices primarily in the areas of healthcare, commercial transactions, securities and general corporate law. He served as the Alumni Association President through the construction of Southern Station in Spirit Park.

Joe Quinlan is Chairman of First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. and First National Bankers Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is the lead benefactor of the state of the art Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor, the new home for The Center of Military Veterans, Service Members and Families at USM.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.