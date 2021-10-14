Vikings on the road Thursday to face Killeen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will make a road trip Thursday to take on the Killeen Kangaroos in a District 12-6A game. The Vikings are coming off a 35-15 win over Shoemaker last week. Bryan is 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in district play. With four games left on the regular season schedule the Vikings still have a lot to play for. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, “We know that we’ve got a chance after the start we had to maybe be able to show the type of team that we thought we were going to have all year and now we’re healthy for the most part and you kind of get settled in at some places so hopefully that’s going to mean some good things.”

Killeen enters the game 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in district play. The Vikings are Kangaroos are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.

