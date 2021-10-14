Wednesday’s Child: Semiah

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “This is my time to shine, right here,” said Semiah, 15. She was born for the spotlight.

“I love dancing; it gives me energy to be free,” she said with a huge smile. “I’m really energetic. Really energetic.”

But she’s also an artist behind the scenes.

“I usually like to draw,” said Semiah, listing off the multiple colors she uses in her galaxy artwork. “Black, green, pink, purple...”

On this day at U Paint-It, a ceramics painting studio, Semiah picked the most powerful color she can think of to create her own “Black Panther.”

“It literally reminds me of the ‘Black Panther’ movie. Good influence. He’s brave.”

Semiah says she’s had to be brave most of her life, too. She has been living in foster care within the Child Protective Services system.

“If I fall, I pick myself up, dust myself off, and keep moving forward,” Semiah said.

It’s why she works so hard at 9th grade. She wants to be a veterinarian someday.

“I work hard at it night and day,” said Semiah.

But her very next goal is to find a forever home to call her own.

“Give more love and feelings and hugs and kisses--and more hugs,” said Semiah with a laugh. “It would feel like God just blessed me with another family.”

If you are interested in adopting Semiah or another Wednesday’s Child, contact Voices for Children at (979) 822-9700.

