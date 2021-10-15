Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Xena

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Xena is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 15, 2021. She’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Doberman Pinscher/Mix.

With the cold front on the way, this little girl would be a great friend to cuddle with on the couch.

“Xena is very loving. She’s a little shy upfront, but once she warms up to you she would be a great addition to any family,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

If you’d like to meet Xena, she’ll be at a special adoption event Saturday. It’s being hosted at Sterling Subaru (205 N Earl Rudder Fwy, Bryan) from 10 am until noon. There will also be other adorable adoptable pets at this event.

If you’re interested in adopting this warrior pup, you can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.