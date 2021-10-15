Bryan gets road win over Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings beat Killeen 30-14 Thursday night in a District 12-6A game at Leo Buckley Stadium. It was the second straight win for the Vikings. Bryan is now 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in district play.

The Vikings got a nine yard touchdown run from Du’wayne Paulhill in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7. Later in the quarter Tyson Turner returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 14-7 halftime lead.

Bryan got touchdown runs from Isaiah Nutall and Tate Allen in the third quarter to lead 28-14. The only points of the 4th quarter came on a Nic Caraway sacks for a safety.

The Vikings will return to action October 22 to face Copperas Cove at Merrill Green Stadium.

