Bryan ISD hosting vaccine clinic at Rudder HS Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - HealthPoint and Bryan ISD are partnering for a vaccine clinic Saturday Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rudder High School.

You do need an appointment. Secure your appointment online here.

Rudder High School is located at 3251 Austin’s Colony Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77808.

The drive-thru clinic will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. HealthPoint’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adil Nicolwala, will be onsite for questions, concerns, and interviews. Vaccinations will be given to those 12 years old and older. If you are under 18, you will need a legal parent or guardian with you.

A follow-up clinic will be held on or about Nov. 6 to provide second doses.

