Advertisement

Central Texas student accused of planning Columbine-style attack now charged with bestiality

Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.
Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Criminal complaint affidavits obtained by News 10 reveal Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, the Lorena High School student who allegedly posted a school shooting threat on Instagram, is now charged with bestiality.

Weber allegedly made the threat against Lorena High on Thursday, September 23. He claimed to have a list of people he wanted to shoot and kill at the high school, including the principal, students and any police officers who got in his way, the affidavit states.

The teenager allegedly mentioned he “and a few homies” were going to “plant some C4 sticky booms” all over the school and further claimed, “we won’t stop till that school is a pile of bricks and dead bodies.”

Police immediately contacted Facebook and Instagram and learned the name, email address and phone number of the troll account used to post the threat against the school.

The phone number and user information provided came back to the father of the defendant, the criminal complaint states.

Investigators would go on to find the real Instagram account for Daniel Weber, which was allegedly following the troll account used to make the threat against the school. Police said the information used to create the teenager’s real account was the same information used to create the fake troll account used to make the threat.

On October 13, 2021, investigators obtained a search warrant for the teenager’s mobile phone. When they searched the content in the phone, investigators discovered several videos in which “the suspected party had engaged in sexual activity with a canine.”

The bestiality offense, a state jail felony, allegedly happened at a motel off I-35 in Waco on September 6, 2021, about two weeks before the threat against Lorena High School.

Online jail records show Weber is being held on bonds totaling $15,000 for the bestiality charge and for making a terroristic threat.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tedesco, 47
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrests Iola man for trafficking meth
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a man with a gun walking along...
Iola schools lifting precautionary lockdown as deputies investigate man with a gun nearby
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at A&M United Methodist Church.
Remembering Reba Ragsdale: A force in the fight against breast cancer dies at 81

Latest News

Rotary Club of College Station is hosting a "Pizza for a Purpose" fundraiser.
Rotary Club of College Station to host “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser
Molly Maid BCS is hosting car wash for survivors of domestic violence.
Molly Maid BCS hosting car wash to benefit survivors of domestic violence
Bryan ISD hosting vaccine clinic at Rudder HS Saturday
Xena is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 15, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Xena
One person has died following a drive-by shooting in Bedias, said the Grimes County Sheriff.
Person killed after drive-by shooting in Bedias