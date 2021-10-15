College Station approves plan for next decade of growth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council unanimously approved a plan focused on development over the next 10 years Thursday night.

The plan includes updates to just about every area of city services, including transportation and emergency management.

“We recognize the comprehensive plan as a guiding document, so not everything in the plan will be accomplished within a ten-year horizon. But having that foundation and having those policies that guide everything else we do as a city, really helps shape the future,” said Alyssa Halle-Schramm, the College Station long-range planning administrator.

Click here to see the plan in its entirety.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.