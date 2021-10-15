Advertisement

College Station approves plan for next decade of growth

(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council unanimously approved a plan focused on development over the next 10 years Thursday night.

The plan includes updates to just about every area of city services, including transportation and emergency management.

“We recognize the comprehensive plan as a guiding document, so not everything in the plan will be accomplished within a ten-year horizon. But having that foundation and having those policies that guide everything else we do as a city, really helps shape the future,” said Alyssa Halle-Schramm, the College Station long-range planning administrator.

Click here to see the plan in its entirety.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tedesco, 47
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrests Iola man for trafficking meth
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a man with a gun walking along...
Iola schools lifting precautionary lockdown as deputies investigate man with a gun nearby
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at A&M United Methodist Church.
Remembering Reba Ragsdale: A force in the fight against breast cancer dies at 81
The lawsuit also alleges the school failed to provide educational services or tuition refunds...
Lawsuit filed against Vista College seeks more than $1 million in damages

Latest News

BCS Fall Parade of Homes
BCS Fall Parade of Homes
Gibbons Creek electric plant implosion planned for Friday morning
Bodycam footage of the incident when Chester Jackson, Jr. appears to hit his head against the...
Jury finds former officer accused of injuring Chester Jackson, Jr. “committed no wrongdoing”
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Waller PD responds to criticism over crash that injured several cyclists