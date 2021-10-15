Advertisement

College Station Lady Cougars claim district cross country title

By Josh Munson / College Station Cross Country
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KATY, Texas -- The College Station Girls Cross Country team claimed the District 19-5A Championship in both the Varsity and JV divisions on Thursday at Paul D. Rushing Park in Katy. 

This is the 9th Varsity District Championship for the Lady Cougars since the school opened 10 years ago in 2012.  The JV team has been perfect over that time, winning 10 Championships in 10 years. 

After numerous weather delays due to lightning in the area, the varsity team scored 32 points to separate themselves from Katy Jordan (44), Magnolia West (67), A&M Consolidated (109), Magnolia (120), Katy Paetow (169), & Waller (171). 

Megan Roberts led the way for the Cougars over the wet 5000m course with an individual runner-up finish, followed closely by Maddie Jones in 3rd. Katherine Brunson (7th), Ellie Seagraves (8th), Jadyn DeVerna (12th), Avery Krammer (13th), and Audrey Wong (27th) charged through wind and rain to push the Lady Cougars to the top.  The JV race was won by Natalie Young, who was followed by teammates Kendall Bone in 2nd, and Allie Fleener in 4th.  Lindsay Flanigan (10th) and Hope Mueller (11th) rounded out the scoring for the JV team.

As one of the top 3 teams, the varsity girls have qualified for the Region 3-5A Championship Meet, to be held at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Hunstville on Monday, October 25th.  The top 4 teams at Regionals advance to the UIL State Meet in Round Rock.  The College Station Girls have qualified for 7 state meets since 2012.

