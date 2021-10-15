Advertisement

COVID in Context: Local active cases appear to be dropping, but a 1,200+ backlog remains. Are cases really decreasing?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Active cases in Brazos County have been decreasing rapidly since they peaked Sept. 30 at 2,966. As of Oct. 15, the active case count is 957.

However, a backlog of raw cases remain, meaning cases that have not yet been investigated, confirmed, and added to the official case count.

“Those cases go back several weeks, so they are being cleared, and they are being processed,” said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District.

Parrish also says that the backlog does not mean cases are not decreasing in Brazos County.

“We are seeing a drop in our COVID cases currently,” said Parrish. “Yes, that backlog still exists, but it’s being worked on... All in all, our COVID numbers are going down. With the Delta variant--we’ve seen this in several other places--you see a huge spike, and then very slow but steady tailing off. We are in that tail. We are going down.”

Parrish is clear, though: “COVID is still here though. We’re not out of the woods.” She reiterates that more unvaccinated people choosing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to ensure the end of the pandemic comes quickly.

Parrish also says that the raw case number has been decreasing for the past two weeks, most significantly in the past seven days.

