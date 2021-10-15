Advertisement

Former Rudder high school student wins national anthem contest

Layne Beasley will sing the Star Spangled Banner Dec. 10 at the 2021 Wrangler Finals Rodeo
Layne Beasely will sing The Star Spangled Banner at national rodeo in Las Vegas
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2013 Rudder High School graduate Layne Beasley has won a national anthem contest.

Beasley will sing the Star Spangled Banner Dec. 10 at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

She also sang the National Anthem at the Bryan ISD convocation in 2012 ahead of her senior year at Rudder.

Thanks in part to your vote, 2013 Rudder High Grad Layne Beasley (formerly Layne Lampley) won a national anthem contest ...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, October 14, 2021

