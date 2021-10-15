Former Rudder high school student wins national anthem contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2013 Rudder High School graduate Layne Beasley has won a national anthem contest.

Beasley will sing the Star Spangled Banner Dec. 10 at the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

She also sang the National Anthem at the Bryan ISD convocation in 2012 ahead of her senior year at Rudder.

