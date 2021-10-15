Advertisement

Gibbons Creek electric plant implosion planned for Friday morning

(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station will be imploded on Oct. 15.

“This plant implosion is part of the already announced shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as future environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds,” states the press release from Charah Solutions.

“Charah Solutions plans to redevelop the property in an environmentally conscious manner that will expand economic activity and benefit the surrounding communities through job creation, promotion of industry, support of the tax base, as well as restoring the property to a state that will enable it to be put to its best potential use,” the press release continues. “Potential redevelopment uses for the property include solar, battery, and energy storage options which utilize the existing transmission system, maximization of the reservoir’s potential, re-use of the vast rail system, and other industrial uses.”

Authorities ask that the public be advised of the implosion and not call 9-1-1 to report it.

The implosion will happen at 9 a.m.

The public viewing area for the implosion is the Gibbons Creek Reservoir Park & Campground at 9570 County Road 171, Anderson.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tedesco, 47
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrests Iola man for trafficking meth
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a man with a gun walking along...
Iola schools lifting precautionary lockdown as deputies investigate man with a gun nearby
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at A&M United Methodist Church.
Remembering Reba Ragsdale: A force in the fight against breast cancer dies at 81
The lawsuit also alleges the school failed to provide educational services or tuition refunds...
Lawsuit filed against Vista College seeks more than $1 million in damages

Latest News

BCS Fall Parade of Homes
BCS Fall Parade of Homes
College Station approves plan for next decade of growth
Bodycam footage of the incident when Chester Jackson, Jr. appears to hit his head against the...
Jury finds former officer accused of injuring Chester Jackson, Jr. “committed no wrongdoing”
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Waller PD responds to criticism over crash that injured several cyclists