Gibbons Creek Power Plant imploded Friday morning

Parts of the plant site came down in a few seconds.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARLOS, Texas (KBTX) - An implosion Friday morning has changed a portion of the skyline in Grimes County.

The former Gibbons Creek Power Plant was brought down in a just a few seconds. More than 700 pounds of dynamite and around 180 shaped charges were used. We’re told things like the smokestack, boiler and conveyers all fell where they were supposed to.

Crowds gathered near the site and the Gibbons Creek Reservoir to see the implosion, including former employee Betty Jean Herrera of Iola.

She says she worked at the plant for more than 30 years before the coal-fired plant closed in 2018.

”Sad, sad but then it’s kind of good in a way because I’ve seen people that I haven’t seen in years now since we’ve retired. So it’s awesome,” said Herrera, a former Texas Municipal Power Agency Employee.

“It was cool but it was kind of sad. Just seeing it go away,” said Colt Prihoda, an 11-year-old who witnessed the implosion.

Charah Solutions plans to redevelop the property but no changes are expected for the reservoir or recreation area.

Full demolition of the power plant site is expected to last until March.

Future plans for the site include options like solar, battery, and energy storage.

”It’s been an exciting probably seven or eight months. We took ownership of the property in February, right before the big freeze. That was quite an experience and over the last six, seven months we’ve been out here working with our demolition experts Trifecta Services and they’ve been out here doing a lot of work preparing for this big day,” said Scott Reschly, Charah Solutions Vice President of Operations, Southeast.

”We’ve got quite a few ex-TMPA employees working with us and it is a bittersweet moment for them today,” added Mike Dunn, Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Group Vice President.

The implosion happened at about 8:55 a.m. Some spectators gathered were taken by surprise with the implosion scheduled for 9 a.m.

