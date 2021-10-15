Gusty north wind kicks up Friday as a big push of fall air arrives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Better late than never, right? 22 days after the official start of the fall season, a true push of autumn air arrives in the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon. While this will not be a “grab a coat before leaving the house” kind of day, there will be a much different feel out there for the drive home versus the morning commute.

BEFORE THE COLD FRONT

Patchy areas of fog are possible around sunrise Friday considering the moisture in place and the saturated ground left behind from Thursday’s pre-sunrise rainfall. A breezy southwest wind stirs up after the sun breaks the horizon, helping temperatures quickly warm to the mid-80s by midday. High temperatures are expected between midday and mid-afternoon, running in the low 80s across the northern reaches of the area to the upper 80s / low 90s across the far south side. Factor in the humid pre-front air and it will feel like the low-to-mid 90s !

Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, October 15th (KBTX)

COLD FRONT TIMING

Northern Brazos Valley: Noon - 2 pm

Central Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station): 1 pm - 3 pm

Southern Brazos Valley: 3 pm - 5 pm

Quick, broken line of showers possible for a select few along & ahead of the gusty north wind shift #bcstx pic.twitter.com/QQtORiM5Hj — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 15, 2021

RAIN CHANCE

As this fresh north wind turns in, a quick, broken line of rain and non-severe thunderstorms may be able to get up and going. Overall coverage will be low and any rain activity should be fleeting. The timing lines up with the cold front’s arrival, considering the rain would develop along and just ahead of the north wind shift. At most, a quick 0.25″ of rain may collect before this short-lived shower activity drifts south.

BREEZY / GUSTY WIND SHOVES OUT SUMMER, BLOWS IN FALL

Temperatures are slated to fall anywhere between 5° and 10° in the first hour of the cold front passing by. That should put thermometers in the mid-to-upper 70s for most as the north wind gets to work. While sustained wind is expected between 5 and 15mph, gusts between 20 and 25mph are anticipated in the first few hours following the cold front’s passage. By early evening to sunset, gusts are anticipated upwards of 25 to 35mph at times. Considering any outdoor plans or Friday night football games? Temperatures fall to the upper 60s / low 70s by 7pm. Tack on those occasional cooler gusts, and it very well may be light jacket grabbing worthy before stepping out of the house!

Gusty wind 25mph+ are expected to develop in the wake of Friday's cold front (KBTX)

More details and what to expect for the weekend can be found in the video above.

A fall-tastic weekend is ahead for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

