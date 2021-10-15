Advertisement

Jury finds former officer accused of injuring Chester Jackson, Jr. “committed no wrongdoing”

Bodycam footage of the incident when Chester Jackson, Jr. appears to hit his head against the...
Bodycam footage of the incident when Chester Jackson, Jr. appears to hit his head against the toilet in the jail cell Burleson County authorities were moving him to. The defense says Jackson was thrown into the cell. The prosecution says he fell on his own.(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A jury says the former Caldwell police officer accused of causing injury to a jail inmate “committed no wrongdoing.”

Stephen Barron, former officer Robert Baucom’s attorney for the civil lawsuit, says the jury returned that verdict after three days of testimony in a civil court in Austin.

Chester Jackson, Jr.’s family filed the suit, alleging that Jackson was thrown in his cell by law enforcement officers, causing a head injury while he was in custody at the Burleson County Jail. The incident occurred in April 2019 after Jackson was arrested at his Somerville home for a public intoxication charge.

The jury considered testimony as well as police bodycam footage of the incident. The video released appears to show Jackson’s head hitting a metal toilet as officers were moving him from one cell to another. The man in the cell handling Jackson when it happened is one of the defendants, Baucom.

The day after the incident in the jail, Jackson was taken to a psychiatric hospital in Austin where he would go into cardiac arrest and stop breathing. He remains in a long-term care facility where he is recovering.

