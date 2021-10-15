Meet home builders and discover your dream home at the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You can tour subdivisions and new homes built throughout the Bryan/College Station area at the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes on Saturday and Sunday.

The parade of homes is an opportunity for people to see trends in housing, homes for sale, and to get an idea of the type of homes a builder can offer.

“One of the really cool things about the fall parade of homes is being able to meet the builders,” said Dennis McMillin, Parade of Homes chairman. “A lot of times you see a model home, you are meeting the sales staff, you are meeting some of the other employees of the company, but being able to come out and really visit and meet the builders themselves is really important. You get to see the stories behind the inspirations, how their companies are formed, what kind of floor plans they are excited about, and you get to see some of the latest and greatest in new technology in energy efficiency.”

18 homes will be featured this year represented by 14 different builders.

For the first time ever, you can visit subdivisions and lots.

Tickets are $10 and are good all weekend. Ticket proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. Click here to purchase tickets.

According to the Greater Brazos Valley’s Parade of Homes, measures will be implemented to keep visitors safe while visiting homes.

Groups will be expected to meet existing social distancing procedures.

Masks are recommended.

Patrons who are experiencing symptoms won’t be allowed to enter homes.

Refrain from touching surfaces.

A mobile application has been created for smartphone users.

According to the Greater Brazos Valley’s Parade of Homes, the application includes maps and step-by-step directions to the homes, home details, photos, and more.

The parade of homes will be open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Parade of Homes.

CHECKOUT THIS HOME- It's one of the many on the BCS Parade Of Homes taking place this weekend across Bryan/College Station. Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, October 15, 2021

