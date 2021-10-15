Molly Maid BCS hosting car wash to benefit survivors of domestic violence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Molly Maid BCS is hosting a car wash to raise money for survivors of domestic violence on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Molly Maid BCS office at 3414 E. 29th Street in Bryan.

They’re partnering with Budz n’ Sudz to make it happen. All of the money raised at the car wash will be donated to the Ms. Molly Foundation, a non-profit organization that has provided assistance to local domestic violence shelters and organizations since 1996.

Marshall Patton, the owner of Molly Maid BCS explained, “The money goes to the Ms. Molly Foundation and then comes right back to the community, usually with some matching funds, to support local shelters. So, money that we raise here, stays here.”

If you aren’t able to make it to the car wash tomorrow, Molly Maid BCS is also hosting their annual “Making a Difference Drive.” Throughout the month of October, a portion of service fees from each home that Molly Maid BCS cleans will also be donated to the Ms. Molly Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.