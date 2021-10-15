Advertisement

Molly Maid BCS hosting car wash to benefit survivors of domestic violence

Money raised will be donated to the Ms. Molly Foundation, and redistributed to domestic violence shelters and organizations in our community.
Molly Maid BCS is hosting car wash for survivors of domestic violence.
Molly Maid BCS is hosting car wash for survivors of domestic violence.(Molly Maid BCS)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Molly Maid BCS is hosting a car wash to raise money for survivors of domestic violence on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Molly Maid BCS office at 3414 E. 29th Street in Bryan.

They’re partnering with Budz n’ Sudz to make it happen. All of the money raised at the car wash will be donated to the Ms. Molly Foundation, a non-profit organization that has provided assistance to local domestic violence shelters and organizations since 1996.

Marshall Patton, the owner of Molly Maid BCS explained, “The money goes to the Ms. Molly Foundation and then comes right back to the community, usually with some matching funds, to support local shelters. So, money that we raise here, stays here.”

If you aren’t able to make it to the car wash tomorrow, Molly Maid BCS is also hosting their annual “Making a Difference Drive.” Throughout the month of October, a portion of service fees from each home that Molly Maid BCS cleans will also be donated to the Ms. Molly Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tedesco, 47
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrests Iola man for trafficking meth
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a man with a gun walking along...
Iola schools lifting precautionary lockdown as deputies investigate man with a gun nearby
Kidz1stFund was created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fund the fight against Fanconi Anemia - a...
Aggie football fans are donating $41.38 to Coach Jimbo Fisher’s non-profit Kidz1stFund
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at A&M United Methodist Church.
Remembering Reba Ragsdale: A force in the fight against breast cancer dies at 81

Latest News

Rotary Club of College Station is hosting a "Pizza for a Purpose" fundraiser.
Rotary Club of College Station to host “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser
Bryan ISD hosting vaccine clinic at Rudder HS Saturday
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Xena
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Xena
Xena is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 15, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Xena