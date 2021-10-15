Never Forget Garden plan finalists unveiled Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several proposed plans for a new garden at Veterans park were shown Thursday evening during the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter meeting.

The City of College Station has designated a spot for the Never Forget Garden in the 12-acre area of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. Five potential plans for landscape designs developed by Texas A&M horticulture students were on display for members to view.

One will ultimately be selected after a vote later this week.

“If you’ve had the ability to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., it’s a very moving experience,” Never Forget Garden Committee Member Heather White said. “We want people to have an opportunity to have a reflective experience in the Veterans Park. It’s such a fabulous park with all the sculptures and so many other things. We want a place for people who may not have come back.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a historic monument dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. The Never Forget Garden will commemorate the 100th anniversary of its dedication.

“Daughters of the American Revolution promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism,” Vicki Smith-Dicky, who is with the La Villita chapter of the DAR, said. “This garden fits right into the lines of what we feel is so important to teach our community about everything we stand for in promoting that history.”

The group says the garden and ancient language of flowers can help express profound love, respect, and pride in the millions who have served and sacrificed to preserve the promise of America. White says she’s excited to see some of the student landscape designs that will end up embodying that vision.

“I’m thrilled about the differences in the landscape design. I think it’s going to be tough to make a decision, but I think what we come up with is going to be absolutely fabulous,” White said.

Groundbreaking on the garden is planned for Veterans Day this November. They hope to have the project completed in 2022 in time for Memorial Day.

