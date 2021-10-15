Advertisement

Person killed after drive-by shooting in Bedias

(KWCH)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed that one person was killed Thursday night after a drive-by shooting on Leon Street in Bedias.

The sheriff says authorities got the call around 11 p.m.

Deputies performed CPR on the victim and took them to the hospital, but they died on the way.

Sheriff Sowell says they currently don’t have a description of the suspect vehicle.

