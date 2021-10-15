Rotary Club of College Station to host “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station is hosting a “Pizza for a Purpose” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Napa Flats.

All of the money raised on Sunday will be used to fund their annual Clothing for Kids event, where they partner with Target to provide a shopping spree to deserving children in our community.

For a $40 ticket, you will receive one pizza for two (pepperoni, cheese or margherita) and a bottle of wine (Pinot Noir or Pinot Grigio) for drive-thru or pick-up. Non-alcoholic options are also available.

Your name will also be entered into a raffle for prizes including a two-night stay at Messina Hof’s The Villa Bed & Breakfast, four tickets to Texas A&M’s football game against Auburn on Nov. 6, Aggie jewelry from Montelongo’s and much more.

Marti Marberry from Rotary Club of College Station calls the Clothing for Kids event “heartwarming,” and is encouraging the community to come out this Sunday to raise money. “Help us fund this event, help us put smiles on children’s faces,” she said. “Help us communicate to those families that they are valued members of the community and that they are not forgotten.”

Since 1990, the Rotary Club of College Station has partnered with community organizations to sponsor its Christmas season Clothing for Kids event the first weekend in December benefiting families in need. Families are identified by Project Unity, Family Promise, College Station ISD, and local churches as those in the community struggling to provide basic necessities.

You can view last year’s Clothing for Kids event here.

