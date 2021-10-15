Texas A&M Men’s Tennis wins twice on day one of ITA Texas Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas –Texas A&M Men’s Tennis sent Austin Abbrat and Anish Sriniketh through the qualifying draw on day one of the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center Thursday. Play will continue through the weekend as the main draw begins on Friday and is slated to wrap up Monday morning.

The Aggies bested a pair from Incarnate Word to reach the main draw, Sriniketh toppled Joao Sasso 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4 while Abbrat dispatched of Warren Fulgenzi 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Aggies joining in on the action Friday include Luke Casper, Noah Schachter, Stefan Storch, Pierce Rollins, Raphael Perot, Guilio Perego, Matthis Ross, Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional

Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Round of 64

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye

Qualifying Round of 32

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 64

Luke Casper (TAMU) vs. Joao Ceolin (UTSA)

Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Qualifier

Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Adam Neff (SMU)

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Qualifier

Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Julian Steinhausen (SMU)

Giulio Perego (TAMU) vs. Qualifier

Matthis Ross (TAMU) vs. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV)

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) vs. Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA)

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) vs. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran (Lamar)

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) vs. TBD

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) vs. TBD