Volleyball Heads to the Swamp for Matchup with No. 23 Florida

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball looks to return to the win column Saturday, as the Aggies (11-6, 4-3 SEC) hit the road to take on No. 23 Florida (11-6, 5-2 SEC) at Exactech Arena. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

The match is slated for streaming via SEC Network+ with Tom Collett and Josh Crow calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can tune in to the live simulcast of the match on the ESPN app.

Texas A&M setter Camille Conner made history in the Aggies’ last match, setting the school’s program record for assists in the 25-point rally scoring era that was previously held by standout Allie Sawatzky, who finished with 4,547 dishes. Conner currently ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference in assists per set at 10.09 dishes per frame with a total of 646 assists this year. The captain from Katy, Texas, has logged 4,591 total assists over her storied five-year career.

The Maroon & White ultimately came up short in the five-set affair with Ole Miss, with Ciera “CiCi” Hecht booking a career night with 15 kills and 22 digs. Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis continue to pace the Aggie offensive attack with 3.61 and 3.09 kills per set, respectively. Mallory Talbert directs the defense at the net, amassing 74.0 blocks with 1.16 rejections per set so far this year.

Florida has maintained a spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 Poll all seven weeks after checking in at No. 6 in the preseason. The Gators lead the SEC in hitting percentage as a team, swinging at a .283 clip, while ranking second in the conference in assists per set (12.93) and service aces per set (1.52). Florida is led by Lauren Forte, who is hitting at a .453 clip, and T’Ara Ceasar, who boasts 3.69 kills per frame.

This weekend’s meeting will serve as the 21st in the all-time series between Texas A&M and Florida in volleyball, with the Gators maintaining a 19-1 advantage. A&M’s only win came in 2015, and since that victory, the Aggies have pushed Florida to five sets on four occasions over the last nine matchups.

