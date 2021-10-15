Weekend Gardener: It’s time to start planting fall produce!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The fall is a great time for a lot of produce in your garden. Now is a great time to get planting, whether you use seeds or buy transplants!

Skip Richter with Texas A&M Agrilife says some of the best plants to get in the ground include blue leaf vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale. Root crops like carrots, beets, and radishes are ready to go right now too.

Some plants, like bok choy, don’t take long at all to spring up. You only need to wait about a month to see some real results.

Check out the video for more tips!

