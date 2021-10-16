Academy shuts out Caldwell 49-0

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of the bugs as the Academy Bumblebees traveled to Caldwell to take on the Hornets. Caldwell was looking to bounce back after their loss last week to Rockdale. The Hornets put up a good fight in the first half but Academy’s offensive firepower was too much to overcome. Caldwell loses to Academy 49-0. Caldwell will look to bounce back next week when they take on Troy.

