Academy shuts out Caldwell 49-0

Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell Hornets football logo(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of the bugs as the Academy Bumblebees traveled to Caldwell to take on the Hornets. Caldwell was looking to bounce back after their loss last week to Rockdale. The Hornets put up a good fight in the first half but Academy’s offensive firepower was too much to overcome. Caldwell loses to Academy 49-0. Caldwell will look to bounce back next week when they take on Troy.

