Alto wins big against Leon

The Alto Yellowjackets shutout the Leon Cougars 48-0
By Jeremy Galindo
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Leon Cougars were denied their first district win Friday Night as they matched up with the Alto Yellowjackets. Alto was lead by Jer’Darius Bolton and D’Vante Mumphrey’s rushing attack. Alto took a commanding 20-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. The Yellowjackets Defense forced the shutout for a 46-0 victory.

The Leon Cougars are on the road next week against the Groveton Indians.

