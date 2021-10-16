A&M Women’s Tennis Wins Five on Day Two of ITA Texas Regional

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis totaled five victories on Saturday at the ITA Texas Regional Championships from the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Aggies went undefeated in the doubles round of 32 and swept all three matches in the singles round of 16.

The Maroon & White started the day in doubles play, with the No. 3-ranked tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova, blitzing Olivia Peet and Camryn Stepp of Texas Tech in an 8-3 affair. In the other match of the morning session, Gianna Pielet and Mary Stoiana recorded an 8-3 result over UTSA’s Keegan McCain and Jasmin Starr. Both Aggie doubles pairings resume play Sunday in the round of 16, with quarterfinal matches to follow later in the day.

A&M had a solid start to the day in singles action, as the No. 10-ranked Makarova earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Bojana Marinkov of Texas Tech. No. 103 Goldsmith went the distance with Texas State standout Hana Kvapilova, but ultimately completed a 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(4) result and advanced to the quarterfinal round. Stoiana faced off with No. 46 Charlotte Chavatipon of Texas and notched the second ranked win of her career, booking a 6-1, 7-5 showing in her first singles match of the day. All three Aggies dropped their respective quarterfinal matchups but took two-of-three matches to third-set super tiebreakers.

Goldsmith and Makarova continue to see success together in doubles play, currently boasting a 3-1 record together this season. Pielet and Stoiana won their first collegiate doubles match as a duo, coinciding with each player’s doubles debut. In singles, Makarova and Stoiana each pace the A&M roster with 4-2 records through this point in the fall campaign.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis continues its stay in the Metroplex for day three of the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Both Aggie doubles teams will return to action Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the round of 16, with quarterfinal matches to follow.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his impressions following Saturday’s action…

“We didn’t finish out quite the way that we would have liked. We actually played at a pretty good level, but ultimately fell short in two more short-format matches. We need to raise our game a bit on the big points and play games on our terms when the match is on the line. Tomorrow is a new day, and we will definitely come out swinging tomorrow morning in the doubles competition.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional Championships

Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center – Fort Worth, Texas

DOUBLES MAIN DRAW

Round of 32

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Olivia Peet / Camryn Stepp (TECH) 8-3

Gianna Pielet / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Keegan McCain / Jasmin Starr (UTSA) 8-3

SINGLES MAIN DRAW

Round of 16

#10 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Bojana Marinkov (TECH) 6-2, 6-1

#103 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Hana Kvapilova (TXST) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0(6)

Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #46 Charlotte Chavatipon (TEX) 6-1, 7-5

Quarterfinals

#37 Mel Krywoj (BAY) def. #103 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

#110 Alicia Herrero Linana (BAY) def. #10 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(4)

Malaika Rapolu (TEX) def. Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(2)

