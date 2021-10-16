BlueJay’s Skates By The Yegua’s
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Yegua’s hosted the Snook Bluejay’s! Before the game everyone got to witness the awarding of the Unsung Hero Award to Verkobe Woodberry, Congratulations!
Tonight’s game was a fun one. A lot of great plays were made both offensively and defensively. Yegua’s led the game only 7 - 6 at the half but Snook came back in the second half and took the win 30 - 22.

