BlueJay’s Skates By The Yegua’s

Yegua’s hosted the Snook Bluejay’s! Before the game everyone got to witness the awarding of the Unsung Hero Award to Verkobe Woodberry, Congratulations!

Tonight’s game was a fun one. A lot of great plays were made both offensively and defensively. Yegua’s led the game only 7 - 6 at the half but Snook came back in the second half and took the win 30 - 22.

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.