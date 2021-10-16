Bremond Tigers fall to top ranked Mart Panthers

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) -The Mart Panthers dominated the Bremond Tigers from the game’s first snap.

Midway in the first quarter, Bremond fumbles the ball, and Mart recovers and scores the defensive touchdown.

Mart Quarterback Trey Powell was hot all night. In the first quarter, Powell lobbed a deep pass to Brandon Lundy, who dodges several defenders to put his team up 14-0.

Bremond fullback David Williams got his hand on the ball several times throughout the night. Top of the second quarter Williams took a direct snap to bulldoze his way through the Mart defense.

With one minute left in the first half Mart quarterback, Trey Powell put the ball in the hands of Neven Hickman, who walks the ball in from the three-yard line.

Bremond falls to 2-5 on the season. The Tigers hit the road next Friday to take on the Hubbard Jaguars.

Mart remains the top-ranked team in Division 2-A. They remain undefeated. The Panthers host the Frost Polar Bears next Friday.

