BVCHEA Mustangs beat Stephenville Faith 69-29

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BVCHEA Mustangs football team beat Stephenville Faith 69-29 Friday night at Baker Field.

The Knights cut the Mustangs’ lead 33-22 with just a couple of minutes left in the second quarter. Owen Davis was able to answer quickly before halftime with a touchdown run to put the Mustangs up 41-22 heading into the break. The Mustangs cruised in the second half to win their final home game of the season.

The Brazos Valley Homeschool Mustangs will be on the road next week at the Austin Royals.

