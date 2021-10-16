Centerville extends winning streak to 6 games

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Senior QB Sully Hill and the tigers opened up tonights scoring finding Zantayl Holley who barreled into the endzone for the opening touchdown of the game.

Centerville would jump out to a 19-0 lead before Groveton’s Bryon Thomas found space and turned on the jets to get the Indians on the board and back in the game.

But tonight the Tigers would strike up the band early and often as they used a dynamic rushing attack to roll up 56 points on the Indians.

Next week the Tigers will be on the road to battle Grapeland.

