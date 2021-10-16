Advertisement

College Station rolls past Cleveland 76-0 to stay undefeated

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Cleveland 76-0 Friday night at Cougar Stadium for their homecoming game. The Cougars move to 7-0 overall with a perfect 5-0 district record.

The Cougars started the scoring on their first possession with a Marquis Collins touchdown run. Collins would have 3 total touchdowns in the first half (3 rushing, 1 receiving). Harrison Robinson had a pick-six, Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes and Bradley Jones for first-quarter touchdowns, and Nate Palmer and Adian Porras added touchdowns on the ground to cap off a 62-0 first half.

College Station will be on the road next week to take on Caney Creek.

