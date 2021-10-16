Advertisement

Franklin community celebrates 2021 homecoming queen, a senior battling brain cancer

By Karla Castillo and Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - People in Robertson County and beyond are cheering for Franklin High School’s new homecoming queen.

Bree Harvey is battling brain cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Friday night, she was escorted by her grandfather as she was crowned Franklin High’s 2021 homecoming queen.

The football fans in attendance cheered loudly and excitedly as her name was called. The senior thanked the community, Franklin ISD and her medical team at Dell Hospital in Austin for their support.

