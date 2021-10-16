Advertisement

Franklin dominates Florence 73-6 on homecoming

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin lions host the Florence Buffaloes for homecoming, and the lions come out on top 73-6.

Franklin is looking to make it back to Arlington, and this week the Buffaloes stood in their way. Last season, Florence took down the Lions 63-6, but this week’s game went in Franklin’s direction.

On the first play of the game, Bobby Washington returns the kick all the way back to the house to put Franklin on the board first 6-0.

However, the Buffaloes were able to bounce back. Florence QB Victor Bonilla runs it in for the touchdown, Florence 6-Franklin 14.

In the second quarter, Marcus Wade hands off to Darren Daughtery. Daughtery had to dodge some buffaloes but was able to run it in for the touchdown, 35-6.

By halftime, Franklin was up 38-6.

The lion stayed strong for the second half.

Franklin won 73-6.

Next, Franklin will travel to Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Florence will host Lexington at home at 7:30 p.m.

