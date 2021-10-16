Hearne shuts out Thrall 25 - 0 in High School Football

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne was looking to make it three wins in a row as the Eagles hosted Thrall Friday night.

It will be a tale of two halves for the evening. During the first quarter it’s a defensive battle. Hearne’s Quarterback Keyshawn Langham hands off to Jabari Dunn. He scoots to the near side of the field and gets taken down by Thrall’s Rylan West, Anthony Sandoval and Colter Hill with lots of pads popping.

The Hearne homecoming crowd was hoping for some scores this game. First half there will be no points on the scoreboard, but things change 3rd quarter.

Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham takes to the air and connects with Jabari Dunn for the 15 yard reception and Hearne is now on the board.

Thrall will be looking for a response but will see some struggles.

Also in third quarter, The Eagles’ Keyshawn Langham hands off to Jecory McGrew. McGrew runs 16 yards and gets the touchdown.

By the end of third quarter, Hearne would lead 19 to 0.

Hearne gets the shut out with this one. Final score 25 - 0 over Thrall.

Hearne’s record is now 5-3.

Thrall is now 4-3.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.